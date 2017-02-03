Canada downs Mexico as Tancredi, Wilkinson, Nault say goodbye to women's team
Janine Beckie scored twice in the first half as Canada defeated Mexico 3-2 in a women's soccer friendly on Saturday. Billed by Canada Soccer as a celebration game to honour the country's Olympic bronze medals at London 2012 and the Rio Games last summer, the match also marked the final national team appearances for veterans Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson and Marie-Eve Nault.
