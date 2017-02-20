Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic football gold medalists
Brazil's football confederation has fired the coach who led Neymar and company to the country's first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Undefeated heavyweight boxer beat The CRAP out ... (May '14)
|Feb 8
|Phart Violently
|2
|College basketball had its first 4-OT game of s...
|Feb 8
|GamePharts
|2
|Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12)
|Feb 1
|Ritual Pharts
|7
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC