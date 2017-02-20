Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic foo...

Brazil fires coach of Rio Olympic football gold medalists

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Brazil's football confederation has fired the coach who led Neymar and company to the country's first Olympic football gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Confederation spokesman Gregorio Fernandes confirmed on Monday that youth division coach Rogerio Micale was removed after Brazil failed to qualify for the next Under-20 World Cup.

