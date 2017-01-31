Bolt resigned to losing relay gold, but not holding grudges
Usain Bolt says he is resigned to the fact that he's lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals, but isn't holding any grudges against drug-tainted Jamaican relay teammate Nesta Carter. Carter has said he will appeal after re-analysis of his sample from the 2008 Beijing Games using more advanced scientific methods returned a positive test to the prohibited stimulant methylhexaneamine.
