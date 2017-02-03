Bolt in mixed company on first night of Nitro Athletics
It was Usain Bolt unlike he has ever been seen before on the track - taking part in a mixed 4x100-meter relay. The first edition of the Nitro Athletics series at Lakeside Stadium saw the Bolt All-Stars winning the night, with Australia claiming second in the six-team event on Saturday.
