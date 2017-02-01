Bolt confirms he won't return for 201...

Bolt confirms he won't return for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt has no plans to extend his career beyond this year's world championships in London and has ruled out a return to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Bolt, who completed a 'treble treble' of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team mate Nesta Carter's re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange Olympic rituals, from butt-slapping to ... (Aug '12) Wed Ritual Pharts 7
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC