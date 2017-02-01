Bolt confirms he won't return for 2018 Commonwealth Games

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt has no plans to extend his career beyond this year's world championships in London and has ruled out a return to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Bolt, who completed a 'treble treble' of 100m, 200m and 4x100m Olympic titles at the 2016 Rio Games, had his 2008 relay gold stripped last month after team mate Nesta Carter's re-tested sample showed traces of a banned substance.

