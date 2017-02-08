Bobsledder Steven Langton says he's attempting a comeback - Wed, 08 Feb 2017 PST
The two-time medalist from the 2014 Sochi Olympics said Wednesday he is planning a comeback, the timing of his announcement coming exactly one year before the start of the Pyeongchang Olympics. "Over the past few weeks I've realized that I still have one more Olympics left in me," Langton said.
