Bob Costas steps down as NBC host of Olympics; Mike Tirico to replace him
Bob Costas steps down as NBC host of Olympics; Mike Tirico to replace him Costas, who turns 65 next month, said he would remain with NBC Sports and make appearances. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://usat.ly/2k7m1uM Bob Costas is stepping down as host of NBC Sports' coverage of the Olympics and Sunday Night Football.
