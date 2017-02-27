Asia confederation terminates deal with China broadcaster - sources
Chinese company LeSports had its four-year contract to broadcast Asian Football Confederation competitions terminated by the continental governing body last week after failing to pay an instalment on the deal, sources have confirmed to Reuters. The deal, worth in excess of $100 million, was signed with the sports unit of Chinese technology giant LeEco in October 2015 and gave the company exclusive China broadcast rights to matches played under AFC auspices.
