Arsene Wenger reveals Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has been on his radar for years
Arsene Wenger has admitted to twice losing out on N'Golo Kante - with the midfielder set to be at the heart of the Chelsea side which comes up against Arsenal on Saturday. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/arsene-wenger-reveals-chelseas-ngolo-kante-has-been-on-his-radar-for-years-35421199.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/article35421198.ece/02e0d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-0fbf6a2f-a8d1-4374-8376-b152bd1d31df_I1.jpg Arsene Wenger has admitted to twice losing out on N'Golo Kante - with the midfielder set to be at the heart of the Chelsea side which comes up against Arsenal on Saturday.
