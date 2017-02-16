Andrew Selby is Set To Return on March 11 in Cardiff
The WBC International, British and IBF Inter-Continental champion was only in action earlier this month but has now been given his next outing date. His fight, which at this stage has no further details, will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, as part of the undercard of the vacant British cruiserweight title showdown between Craig Kennedy and Matty Askin.
Read more at Boxing Scene.
