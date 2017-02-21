2 Table Tennis Titleholders Have Epic, 766-Shot Rally

Today, two table tennis pros met at the Qatar Open and ended up locked in a staggering 10-minute, 766-shot rally. The International Table Tennis Federation, which runs the event, said in an Instagram video that it "has got to be the longest rally ever in modern table tennis history!" Li Jie of the Netherlands and Hitomi Sato of Japan are both internationally ranked table tennis players known for their defensive skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.