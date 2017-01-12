Yogeshwar Dutt floors all with Re 1 dowry
ROHTAK: As an Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt was a trendsetter, whether it was his signature moves or winning medals on the mat. He has now taken a muscular stand outside the sporting world as well, by accepting just a token Re 1 as dowry when he weds on January 16 in Delhi.
