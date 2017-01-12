With Vonn set to return, Shiffrin hap...

With Vonn set to return, Shiffrin happy to leave limelight

Read more: The Daily News-Record

With Lindsey Vonn's return to the World Cup looming, Mikaela Shiffrin is looking forward to leaving the limelight to her American teammate. Nursing a knee injury and a broken arm for the past 11 months, Vonn was expected to take part in official downhill training in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Thursday and Friday, and probably in two races over the weekend.

