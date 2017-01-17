Williams storms to German Open gold in emphatic fashion
BLACKWOOD'S teen sensation Lauren Williams led the charge of the gold brigade as GB Taekwondo stars excelled on the opening day of the German Open in Hamburg. Welsh wonder Williams was an impressive winner of the -67kg division, while teammates Max Cater and Peter Radford also won titles.
