Watford dents Arsenal title hopes with shock 2-1 victory
Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Watford dents Arsenal title hopes with shock 2-1 victory Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSSZlR Watford teammates celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. LONDON - Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC