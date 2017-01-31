Watford dents Arsenal title hopes wit...

Watford dents Arsenal title hopes with shock 2-1 victory

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Watford dents Arsenal title hopes with shock 2-1 victory Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSSZlR Watford teammates celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. LONDON - Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... Jan 28 SectionPharts 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto... Jan 24 OakPharts 2
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,399 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC