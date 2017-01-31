Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Watford dents Arsenal title hopes with shock 2-1 victory Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSSZlR Watford teammates celebrate after scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Watford at the Emirates stadium in London, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. LONDON - Watford dealt a major blow to Arsenal's Premier League title hopes as it secured a surprise 2-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

