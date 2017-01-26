Verdades And Graves Dance To Another AGDF Freestyle Victory
Laura Graves and Verdades added another CDI Grand Prix freestyle win at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. Photo by SueStickle.com Laura Graves and Verdades, 2016 Rio Olympic Games team bronze medalists, took their second victory gallop of the 2017 season in the "Friday Night Stars" FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W, presented by U.S. PRE Association, at the AdequanA Global Dressage Festival on Friday.
