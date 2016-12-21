USA thrash Czechs in Hopman Cup opener
The first rubber of Hopman Cup 2017 goes to the United States, as they beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in Perth on Sunday. Jack Sock of the US is congratulated by Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic after winning their singles match on day one of the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 1, 2017 AFP/TONY ASHBY PERTH: The United States opened their Hopman Cup campaign in style with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in Perth on Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
|Bill Clinton Defends Clinton Foundation: 'We're...
|Aug '16
|Geezer
|1
|Games' legacy: bizarre, brilliant
|Aug '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC