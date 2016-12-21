USA thrash Czechs in Hopman Cup opener

The first rubber of Hopman Cup 2017 goes to the United States, as they beat the Czech Republic 3-0 in Perth on Sunday. Jack Sock of the US is congratulated by Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic after winning their singles match on day one of the Hopman Cup in Perth on January 1, 2017 AFP/TONY ASHBY PERTH: The United States opened their Hopman Cup campaign in style with a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic in Perth on Sunday .

