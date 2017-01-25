USA Gymnastics, Don Peters sued again for sexual abuse
A young promising female gymnast with Olympic potential would show up at SCATS, the world-famous Huntington Beach gymnastics academy, where she would be led to a secluded part of the gym by Don Peters, the 1984 U.S. Olympic team coach and SCATS director. Once they were away from the other gymnasts, employees and parents at the gym, Peters would order the young athlete to strip down to her bra and panties and make inappropriate sexual comments, the gymnast alleges in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday and obtained by the Orange County Register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|2 hr
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Tue
|OakPharts
|2
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 23
|B MacVicar
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC