USA Gymnastics, Don Peters sued again for sexual abuse

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A young promising female gymnast with Olympic potential would show up at SCATS, the world-famous Huntington Beach gymnastics academy, where she would be led to a secluded part of the gym by Don Peters, the 1984 U.S. Olympic team coach and SCATS director. Once they were away from the other gymnasts, employees and parents at the gym, Peters would order the young athlete to strip down to her bra and panties and make inappropriate sexual comments, the gymnast alleges in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday and obtained by the Orange County Register.

