US Gymnastics, Geddert sued for failing to protect athletes from alleged sexual abuse
John Geddert, head coach of the record-shattering 2012 Olympic champion U.S. women's gymnastics team, failed to report parent concerns about possible sexual abuse by Team USA physician Dr. Larry Nassar, a federal lawsuit alleges. Geddert, USA Gymnastics, the sport's national governing body, and Michigan State University are named in the suit, in which 18 women allege Nassar committed sexual assault, battery, molestation and harassment over a 20-year period.
