UFC boss Dana White suspects Ronda Rousey's time in the octagon is up

11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White said he felt Rousey wouldn't return after suffering a second career loss at UFC 207, on December 30. "In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now - and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing - but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done."

