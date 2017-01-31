UFC boss Dana White suspects Ronda Rousey's time in the octagon is up

Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White said he felt Rousey wouldn't return after suffering a second career loss at UFC 207, on December 30. "In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here, right now - and I don't like saying right here, right now because it's up to her, it's her thing - but I wouldn't say she fights again. I think she's probably done."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.