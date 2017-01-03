Two times winner Al-Attiyah pulls out...

Two times winner Al-Attiyah pulls out of Dakar

14 hrs ago

Two times Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al-Attiyah withdrew from the event on Thursday after damage to his stricken Toyota proved too great to fix. The 2011 and 2015 champion, and early favorite for this year's honors, ripped a wheel off the car in Wednesday's third stage in Argentina and lost more than two hours as he limped to the finish.

