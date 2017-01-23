Two-time Olympic medallist Roseline Filion retires from competitive diving
Filion, who teamed with Meaghan Benfeito to earn back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in the 10-metre synchro event, announced her retirement on Twitter. "It's with great emotions that after 20 years of being a competitive athlete, I decided to retire," the native of Laval, Que., posted.
