Two-time major winner Kuznetsova wins opener in Sydney
Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Svetlana Kuznetsova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-1, 6-4 Sunday in the first round of the Sydney International tennis tournament. Defending champion Kuznetsova broke the Romanian's serve in the ninth game of the second set, then held serve to advance to the second round of the ATP-WTA tournament.
