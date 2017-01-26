Trinidad and Tobago wins 2008 Olympic gold after Jamaican athlete found guilty of doping

Trinidad and Tobago's track and field relay team will soon have another gold medal -- nearly nine years after they ran the race. The stunning news that Nesta Carter -- part of the four-man relay team that powered through to win gold in the 4x100m event at the Beijing 2008 Olympics -- tested positive for a banned substance, will result in Jamaica being stripped of its top spot, and second-place finisher Trinidad and Tobago being awarded the gold instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.