Triathletes invited to unveiling of new World Series Leeds race route

Amateur entrants who plan to race this summer's ITU World Series triathlon course in Leeds are being given a sneak preview of the new route. New organisers British Triathlon are holding a club evening at race base Roundhay Park, where they will announce changes to the logistics of the June event.

