Top 10 American soccer storylines to watch in 2017

After a 2016 filled with ups and downs, the American soccer scene will have plenty of intriguing storylines to watch for in the new year. We saw the U.S. national team endure a roller-coaster ride of a year, from the lows of World Cup qualifying struggles and another missed Olympic games,to the highs of a successful Copa America and Christian Pulisic's meteoric rise from youth prospect to international sensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.