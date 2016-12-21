Top 10 American soccer storylines to ...

Top 10 American soccer storylines to watch in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

After a 2016 filled with ups and downs, the American soccer scene will have plenty of intriguing storylines to watch for in the new year. We saw the U.S. national team endure a roller-coaster ride of a year, from the lows of World Cup qualifying struggles and another missed Olympic games,to the highs of a successful Copa America and Christian Pulisic's meteoric rise from youth prospect to international sensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... 11 hr i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... 12 hr buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,658

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC