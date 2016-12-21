Top 10 American soccer storylines to watch in 2017
After a 2016 filled with ups and downs, the American soccer scene will have plenty of intriguing storylines to watch for in the new year. We saw the U.S. national team endure a roller-coaster ride of a year, from the lows of World Cup qualifying struggles and another missed Olympic games,to the highs of a successful Copa America and Christian Pulisic's meteoric rise from youth prospect to international sensation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|11 hr
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|12 hr
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer...
|Sep '16
|some1 needed 2 start
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC