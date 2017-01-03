Tom Daley will marry Dustin Lance Black in 2017
The British diver - who took part in the Rio Olympic Games last year in Brazil winning a bronze medal - has revealed plans for their nuptials are well underway and they will be tying the knot in front of their friends and family at some point in the next 12 months. During an appearance on daytime TV show 'This Morning' to promote his new cookbook 'Tom's Daily Plan' host Phillip Schofield asked if Tom was going to wed American filmmaker Lance.
