The recently knighted Andy Murray made a winning return to competitive action in Doha
Andy Murray celebrated his ascension to number one in the ATP world rankings and his knighting in the New Year's Honours list by beating Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the Qatar Open. The 29-year-old Scot, who has been formally recognised by the Queen for his services to tennis and charity, brushed Chardy aside in a 20-minute first set before triumphing 6-0 7-6 in Doha.
