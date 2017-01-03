The recently knighted Andy Murray mad...

The recently knighted Andy Murray made a winning return to competitive action in Doha

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Andy Murray celebrated his ascension to number one in the ATP world rankings and his knighting in the New Year's Honours list by beating Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the Qatar Open. The 29-year-old Scot, who has been formally recognised by the Queen for his services to tennis and charity, brushed Chardy aside in a 20-minute first set before triumphing 6-0 7-6 in Doha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery 14 hr ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Mon i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Mon buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,528

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC