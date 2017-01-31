The Jump line-up: All you need to know
Medal-winning sports men and women, reality TV stars and models will be tackling an array of winter sports as the new series of The Jump kicks off. She became the first Briton since 1988 to win a medal in two sports at the same Paralympics as she won the C4-5 women's cycling time trial and the T38 400m sprint on the athletics track at the Rio Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 28
|SectionPharts
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Oakville's Diana Matheson traded from Washingto...
|Jan 24
|OakPharts
|2
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC