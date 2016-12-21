Tennis: India's Somdev announces reti...

Tennis: India's Somdev announces retirement

19 hrs ago

New Delhi: Ravaged by injuries, India's star singles player Somdev Devvarman on Sunday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an abrupt end to what was once a promising career. "Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis.

