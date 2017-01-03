Technical director Di Pasquale leavin...

Technical director Di Pasquale leaving French tennis role

Read more: Daily Herald

Di Pasquale, who has held the role since April 2013, will stand down "in the next few days," the FFT said on Saturday in a statement. No further information was given as to who will replace Di Pasquale, an Olympic bronze medalist in 2000 when he beat a young Roger Federer in Sydney.

