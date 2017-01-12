Tearful Gilles Muller wins Sydney Int...

Tearful Gilles Muller wins Sydney International for his first ATP Tour title

14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

An emotional Gilles Muller clinched a first ATP Tour title in his 17th year as a professional when he beat Briton Dan Evans 7-6 6-2 to win the Sydney International on Saturday. The 33-year-old left-hander from Luxembourg had lost all five of his previous tour finals but prevailed at the sixth attempt in the Australian Open warm-up event at the Olympic Tennis Centre.

