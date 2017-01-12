SWIMMING: Didcot Barramundi's boys shine at Oxfordshire and North Bucks County Championships

On the first day of the Oxfordshire and North Bucks County Championships, held at the Oxford Leys Pool, their boys age 13/14 relay A team scooped bronze medals in both the medley and freestyle relays out of 21 teams. Setting club records, the medley team of of Ben Newell , Chris Sims , Rory King and Ben Titchener finished third in a time of 2.04.37 The club also claimed bronze in the freestyle relay in a time of 1.53.71, this time with Harrison Deeley joining up with Titchener, Sims and Newell.

