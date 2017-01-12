SWIMMING: Didcot Barramundi's boys sh...

SWIMMING: Didcot Barramundi's boys shine at Oxfordshire and North Bucks County Championships

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

On the first day of the Oxfordshire and North Bucks County Championships, held at the Oxford Leys Pool, their boys age 13/14 relay A team scooped bronze medals in both the medley and freestyle relays out of 21 teams. Setting club records, the medley team of of Ben Newell , Chris Sims , Rory King and Ben Titchener finished third in a time of 2.04.37 The club also claimed bronze in the freestyle relay in a time of 1.53.71, this time with Harrison Deeley joining up with Titchener, Sims and Newell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,617 • Total comments across all topics: 277,913,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC