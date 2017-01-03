Stunning goal puts Faiz Subri in cont...

Stunning goal puts Faiz Subri in contention for Puskas Award

11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

With one stunning goal, Faiz Subri has given himself the chance to put his name beside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and James Rodriguez on the honor roll for Puskas Award winners. The Penang player is on a shortlist of three to pick up the FIFA prize, which came into existence in 2009, for the most beautiful goal of 2016.

Chicago, IL

