Spurs center Pau Gasol breaks finger during pregame warmups

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol reacts after he was called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol reacts after he was called for a foul during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.