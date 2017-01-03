Southland triple jumper Atipa Mabonga...

Southland triple jumper Atipa Mabonga's busy schedule to...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Southland's Atipa Mabonga placed third in the women's triple jump competition at the 2016 Jumps to Music event in Hawera. There will be a familiar face representing the SMU Mustangs, with Mabonga joining forces with Southland long distance athlete Hannah Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan 2 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan 2 buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC