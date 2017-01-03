Sir Mo Farah: Knighthood proves hard ...

Sir Mo Farah: Knighthood proves hard work pays off

Sir Mo Farah believes his knighthood shows that hard work can pay off for anyone who is given a chance. The four-times Olympic champion will compete for the first time since being knighted in the New Year honours list when he takes part in the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh XCountry on Saturday.

