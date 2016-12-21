Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump
Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to snow sports as he takes part in The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of fellow sports stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington on the winter sports show - although all three of them were forced to pull out after suffering injuries.
