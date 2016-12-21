Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward t...

Sir Bradley Wiggins looking forward to challenge of The Jump

Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is set to turn his attention to snow sports as he takes part in The Jump. The eight-time Olympic medallist will follow in the footsteps of fellow sports stars such as rower Sir Steve Redgrave, gymnast Beth Tweddle and swimmer Rebecca Adlington on the winter sports show - although all three of them were forced to pull out after suffering injuries.

Chicago, IL

