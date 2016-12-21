Shiffrin closes in on ski racing mile...

Shiffrin closes in on ski racing milestones

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history " Phil Mahre. She would also match the women's record of eight consecutive World Cup slaloms wins - and draw level with Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of victories before turning 22 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... 14 hr i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... 15 hr buck off turkey 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ... Sep '16 Birdzilla 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks CB Jer... Sep '16 some1 needed 2 start 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC