Shiffrin closes in on ski racing milestones

" If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history " Phil Mahre. She would also match the women's record of eight consecutive World Cup slaloms wins - and draw level with Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of victories before turning 22 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.