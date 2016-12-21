Shiffrin closes in on ski racing milestones
" If Mikaela Shiffrin wins her 27th World Cup race in Tuesday's slalom, she will match the career achievement of one of the biggest names in American ski racing history " Phil Mahre. She would also match the women's record of eight consecutive World Cup slaloms wins - and draw level with Swedish skiing great Ingemar Stenmark for the number of victories before turning 22 years old.
