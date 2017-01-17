Sandeep Tomar stuns Rio Games champion to help Haryana post win

New Delhi: Sandeep Tomar stunned Rio Olympics champion Vladimir Khinchegashvili to help Haryana Hammers defeat Punjab Royals 5-2 and register their fifth straight win in the Pro Wrestling League season two to top the table, in New Delhi on Monday. With this win, Haryana Hammers remained unbeaten in the group stage and will now clash with fourth placed Jaipur Ninjas in the first semifinal tomorrow.

