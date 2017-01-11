Russia defends record over calls for wide-ranging doping ban

Russia's deputy prime minister, responding to calls for the nation's sports teams to be excluded from all international competitions because of doping, said Wednesday that the country is "among the cleanest in the world." Following a summit this week, leaders from 19 national anti-doping organizations also called for Russia to be stripped of the right to host major sports events, a measure which would affect next year's World Cup.

