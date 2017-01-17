Roger Federer disappointed despite sa...

Roger Federer disappointed despite sailing past Noah Rubin in Australian Open

Read more: This is Wiltshire

Roger Federer admitted to feeling disappointed after scrapping his way to a 7-5 6-3 7-6 victory over America's Noah Rubin and into the Australian Open third round. A straight-sets win in just over two hours hardly sounds like cause for dejection but Federer's fitness and usual finesse both appeared lacking here, against an opponent ranked 200th in the world, playing only the fifth grand slam match of his life.

