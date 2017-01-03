Richard Hounslow, left, and David Flo...

Richard Hounslow, left, and David Florence have won two Olympic silvers in the canoe double

Two-time Olympic canoeing silver medallist Richard Hounslow will not be going for gold in Tokyo after deciding to retire from the sport. Londoner Hounslow, alongside partner David Florence, finished runner-up in the canoe double at London 2012 and Rio 2016, while in between times the pair became world champions in 2013 in Prague.

