Rafael Nadal will battle it out against old foe Roger Federer in Sunday's Australian Open final
When Rafael Nadal was sobbing in the back of the car, a ninth grand slam final with Roger Federer seemed a long way away. He had just pulled out of last year's French Open, continuing a miserable season that began with a first round defeat at the Australian Open, worsened with his withdrawal from Wimbledon and culminated with a fourth round defeat at the US Open to Lucas Pouille.
