Radcliffe would be 'proud' to join European Athletics anti-doping taskforce

Paula Radcliffe would be "proud" to support European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen's mission to restore credibility in the sport and promote its growth by joining an anti-doping taskforce. Hansen, who used to run Oslo's famous Bislett Games, has invited the marathon world record-holder to join a group of ambassadors who will promote EA's "run clean" campaign.

