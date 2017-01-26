Queensland big chance to host Horn vs...

Queensland big chance to host Horn vs Pacquiao fight at Suncorp Stadium

Queensland is a big chance to host a highly anticipated boxing match between former Brisbane teacher Jeff Horn and world welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao. - A spokesman for Tourism and Major Events Minister Kate Jones said the fight "ticks all of the boxes from a tourism perspective".

