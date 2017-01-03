Polly Powrie retires from Olympic sai...

Polly Powrie retires from Olympic sailing

14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women's 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.

