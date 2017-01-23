Pacquiao willing to fight McGregor
WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao is willing to square up with mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor if his potential superfight with Floyd Mayweather fails to materialize, a spokesman said Sunday. But the Filipino boxing hero-turned-senator stressed that any fight with McGregor would have to be a boxing bout, not an MMA contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan 2
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan 2
|buck off turkey
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Easton Archers Sweep All Medals at RIO Olympic ...
|Sep '16
|Birdzilla
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Soccer Star Rapinoe Kneels During National Anthem
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC