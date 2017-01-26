Olympic swimmer praises Bridgwater pool as more adults than ever before take to the water
ONE of Britain's top Olympic swimmers has praised facilities at a leisure centre in Bridgwater as more adults than ever before take to the pool. The 1610 Trinity Sports and Leisure Centre on Chilton Street, has seen a 600 per cent increase in the number of adults learning to swim in the past few months.
