Olympic champion fears he won't be able to return to U.S. home
A Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 file photo of Britain's Mo Farah gesturing on the podium as he waits to receive his gold medal for the men's 5000-meter race during athletics events at the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald TrumpA a a s immigration policy, saying Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, the temporary travel ban A a A'seems to have made me an alienA a i 1 2 and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S home.
