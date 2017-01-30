Olympic champion fears he won't be ab...

Olympic champion fears he won't be able to return to U.S. home

A Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 file photo of Britain's Mo Farah gesturing on the podium as he waits to receive his gold medal for the men's 5000-meter race during athletics events at the Summer Olympics inside Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has criticized U.S. President Donald TrumpA a a s immigration policy, saying Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, the temporary travel ban A a A'seems to have made me an alienA a i 1 2 and leaves him unsure whether he can return to his U.S home.

